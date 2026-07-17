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How early smartphone use is affecting teenagers' mental health

By Jasmine Atieno | Jul. 17, 2026
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Constant exposure to idealised images damages self-esteem and body image, especially for girls, while late-night phone use disrupts sleep and emotional regulation. [iStockphoto]

When 11-year-old Fatma Abdallah*, a bright pupil from Nyali, Mombasa, received her first smartphone as a birthday gift, her parents believed they were giving her a tool for learning and safety. Within months, however, her teachers noticed she was distracted in class, her grades had slipped and she had become withdrawn.

At home, her mother found her scrolling through social media late into the night, exposed to adult conversations and carefully curated images that left her questioning her appearance. What began as an act of love soon became a source of anxiety, raising questions about how early smartphone ownership is shaping the mental health of young girls.

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Smartphone Overuse Digital Literacy Online Harassment Online Safety
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