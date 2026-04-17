Park and chill: Why Kenyans are abandoning bars for private spaces

For decades, the clinking of bottles, loud music and crowded dance floors defined Kenya’s social life. From the bustling pubs of Nairobi to small-town bars across the country, nightlife was not just entertainment; it was culture, community and, for many, a way to unwind after long days.
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