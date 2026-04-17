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Park and chill: Why Kenyans are abandoning bars for private spaces

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 17, 2026

For decades, the clinking of bottles, loud music and crowded dance floors defined Kenya’s social life. From the bustling pubs of Nairobi to small-town bars across the country, nightlife was not just entertainment; it was culture, community and, for many, a way to unwind after long days.

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Park and Chill Kenya’s social life Why Kenyan;s are turning from Clubs and Bars Drinking Culture
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