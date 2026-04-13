Artists uses music to woo Gen Z voters in Samburu

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Samburu residents staged protests in support of Governor Lati Lelelit. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Musicians from Samburu County have turned to music and dance as an innovative strategy to attract Generation Z voters.

Over the weekend, the musicians held a cultural music festival to mobilise the youth to obtain national identity cards and register to vote ahead of the 2027 general election.

The musicians, led by Saningo Dimero, also targeted residents of Baragoi to unite and maintain peace.

The event also marked Dimero's tenth anniversary at Kenyatta Stadium in Maralal.

Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit said he was pleased that the musicians had decided to unite communities in the county and mobilise young people to acquire ID cards and register to vote.

He acknowledged the musicians' initiative to promote peaceful coexistence among the communities ahead of the next general elections.

"The musicians have shown us the way to achieve inclusiveness, maintain peace, and involve our young people in national development matters," Lati observed.

Dr Josephine Kulea, a women's rights campaigner, encouraged youth to register to vote so they could participate in the country's democratic process.

"I encourage the young people to be proactive and take part in the country's democratic process. Young people are key to the development of our country and influence its leadership," she said.

Musician Dufla urged the youth to register as voters under the "Niko Kadi' initiative.