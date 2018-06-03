Why you should not let the world make you hard

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 19:53 GMT +3

A section of Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi

I have been conned a few times in Nairobi. And all those times, I was responding to someone’s plea for help. The most painful one was when I lost my first phone. A well-dressed man walked up to me as I was waiting for a bus home.

Looking very distressed, he asked if he could borrow my phone to talk to his wife who he had just found out had been rushed to the hospital. He reeled me in with what looked like unshed tears in his eyes. And being a naïve little girl, I handed him my phone and whispered a silent prayer for his wife. As soon as it was out of my hands, he disappeared. And I was left at pains explaining to my father how I had lost my new phone.

Since then, I learnt the unspoken rules of the street. To remain unmoved by anything and totally mind my business. And if anyone stops me for directions, I walk on. Harsh, but necessary after several unpleasant experiences. This is despite mastering the ‘street rules’. Don’t ask me how. I will take that foolishness to the grave.

Last week though, while on the queue to pay for my commuter train ticket, I realised that I had left my wallet containing money in the office. Now, they only take cash and I was at a loss. A gentleman behind me noticed my predicament. He paid for me and with a smile, went on his way. My first thought was gratitude, then a sick realisation that if the tables were turned, I might have thought he was just preying on my compassion. How cynical the world can turn one.

We all have similar stories. The world has some bad people, but there are so many good ones too. And we might miss the opportunity to do a good deed mainly because we have been burnt too many times before. So now before I dismiss any pleas for help, I will consider them. As a wise man once said;

“Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let pain make you hate. Do not let the bitterness steal your sweetness. Take pride that even though the rest of the world may disagree, you still believe it to be a beautiful place.”