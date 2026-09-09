Kenya's economic recovery needs continuity, not reckless political experimentation

To maintain fiscal health, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund generally regard a debt-service burden of 15-20 per cent of total government revenue as a prudent upper range. By the time the Kenya Kwanza (KK) administration took over from Jubilee, however, debt service was consuming roughly three times that level.

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