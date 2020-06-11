Student stabs two teachers at Kisii High

Edwin Mokaya, a teacher at Kisii School is assisted by nurses a Ram Hospital after he was stabbed by a form three student. [Sammy Omingo,Standard]

Police are holding a Form Three student who stabbed two teachers with a knife at Kisii High School.

The student was quizzed by detectives from Kisii Central DCIO offices after one of the victims recorded a statement.

Police said they planned to charge the student with assault.

The learner is said to have gone for the knife in the dormitory yesterday, tucked it in his socks before stabbing one of the teachers who had reprimanded him for being late for assembly.

The student is accused of refusing to kneel down before he attacked the tutor.

The second victim was stabbed as he tried to rescue his colleague. The affected teachers were identified as Edwin Mokaya and Elvis Maoto.

Three stab wounds

The two were treated at Ram Hospital in Kisii town. The hospital administrator, Enock Abobo, said one of the teachers would undergo surgery.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

"They are all in a stable condition," Abobo said.

He said Mokaya had three stab wounds -- at the back of his head, left leg and on his left hand.

At the school, angry students who had rushed to the scene almost lynched the suspect, who they said had bragged of how he had planned to kill the teacher.

He stood still at the scene watching as the critically injured teachers lay unconscious on the ground.

A source privy to the investigations told The Standard that the student had initially requested his parents to transfer him to another school.

It is not clear how the student got to school undetected with the knife.