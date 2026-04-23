Court clears extradition of Afghan national to US over drug, arms charges

Abdul Zahir Qadir, a former Deputy Speaker of Afghanistan's parliament. [Courtesy, ODPP]

The High Court has allowed the Director of Public Prosecutions’ bid to extradite Afghan national Abdul Zahir Qadeer, also known as Haji Abdul Zahir, to the United States to face trial on narcotics and illegal weapons charges.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Alexander Muasya Muteti at the Milimani High Court, the court dismissed Qadeer’s appeal against a lower court extradition order, clearing the legal path for his surrender to American authorities after months of protracted litigation over whether Kenya has the legal authority to hand him over.