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Inside LSK's demands over death of lawyer Tom Imbukwa

By Ronald Kipruto | Apr. 23, 2026
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Advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa. [Courtesy]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has issued four demands in the death of lawyer Tom Imbukwa and called for accountability for anyone found responsible.

In a statement dated April 23, the society urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Police Service to carry out prompt, impartial and thorough investigations.

LSK said investigators must establish the full facts and circumstances surrounding the death and ensure the process meets the highest standards of independence and accountability.

“The Law Society of Kenya reiterates that it will not relent until the truth is established and accountability is achieved,” LSK said in a statement Thursday.

The society has also urged members of the public with relevant information to come forward.

LSK said it would provide legal assistance to the family by assigning an advocate to support them during the investigations, and would also appoint an independent pathologist to observe and participate in the post-mortem examination for transparency purposes.

“The Society expects that all investigations will be conducted transparently and that any individual found responsible, regardless of rank or office, will be held accountable strictly in accordance with the law. Impunity in matters involving violence against advocates must not be tolerated,” it said.

Lawyer Imbukwa’s case now adds to growing security concerns affecting members of the legal profession.

According to the society, Imbukwa had reported receiving threats from a police officer two weeks ago and had avoided his workplace and court premises.

LSK said Imbukwa had also alleged that he was assaulted by police officers and other individuals before his condition worsened. It further said preliminary observations indicated he sustained severe injuries, including an alleged injury to his left eye.

LSK added that although he was found bleeding from his injuries, officers at Savannah Police Post claimed there was no blood at the scene where he was discovered.

“This discrepancy raises concerns as to whether the assault occurred elsewhere and whether there may have been an attempt to conceal or misrepresent critical facts, highlighting the urgent need for thorough, transparent, and independent investigations,” the statement read in part.

Imbukwa was found alive but in critical condition at Harambee Sacco Estate in Donholm, Embakasi, after the assault. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Kenyatta National Hospital, where he later died.

“This incident marks a dark moment for the legal profession and the nation at large. The Society conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues during this period of immense loss.”

The incident comes months after the killing of former Political Parties Disputes Tribunal chairperson Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, who was shot dead by unknown assailants along Magadi Road in Nairobi.

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