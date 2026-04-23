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Court freezes appointment of Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 23, 2026
Kenyatta University in Nairobi. Prof Waceke Wanjohi says she applied for the VC post and successfully attended the interviews.  [File, Standard]

Kenyatta University (KU) may not have a new Vice Chancellor soon after the High Court in Kiambu froze the recruitment.

Justice Njoki Mwangi barred the university council from recruiting Prof Paul Wainaina’s successor and from taking disciplinary action against Prof Waceke Wanjohi until the case she filed on Thursday is settled.

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