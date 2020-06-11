×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Soccer fans relish photo opportunity with Millicent Omanga

By Vincent Kejitan and Nikko Tanui | December 21st 2020 at 10:54:09 GMT +0300

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga in Kericho [Millicent Omanga, Facebook]

Hundreds of excited football fans in Kericho County over the weekend got an opportunity to pose for photos with Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, during the Senator Cheruiyot Kiptoyot Cup at Kericho Green Stadium.

Although they had all showed up to witness two local teams battle out in the final, Omanga’s arrival stole their attention.

Donning Manchester United’s 2020/2021 third ‘zebra kit’ and a pair of tights, Omanga was truly dressed for the occasion.

Excited fans pose for photos with Senator Millicent Omanga [Courtesy]
Omanga poses with fans during a soccer match in Kericho [Courtesy]
Millicent Omanga and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen [Facebook]
Senators Omanga and Cleophas Malala. [Courtesy]

The young fans at the stadium ogled as she made her way to the stands and jostled for a photo session with the curvy politician after the match.

Other leaders who attended the match include Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and his counterpart from Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen.

Read More

Fans also had the opportunity to interact with former Harambee Stars skipper McDonald Mariga who graced the occasion.

Mariga follows the match with Murkomen and Senator Cheruiyot [McDonald Mariga. Twitter]

Omanga, who is an active figure on social media, was recently involved in an ugly spat with activist Boniface Mwangi on Twitter.

The two dressed each other down but later made peace.

Last week, Mwangi acknowledged that he had disrespected himself, his friends and the people who believed in him by engaging in the spat.

"I get insulted every day and rarely do l lose it. Yesterday l lost it. I am sorry to everyone l offended. I am sorry to Millicent Omanga too. I was out of line," Mwangi stated.

Omanga would respond saying; "Apologies warmly accepted."

Related Topics
Millicent Omanga Fans Kericho Soccer
Share this story
Previous article
KTDA offers tea farmers Sh734 million windfall
Next article
Mikel Arteta breaks silence over his future amid speculations he is facing the sack

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Arsenal fans in Naivasha kill man for mocking them after loss to Wolves
Arsenal fans in Naivasha kill man for mocking them after loss to Wolves

LATEST STORIES

Mikel Arteta breaks silence over his future amid speculations he is facing the sack
Mikel Arteta breaks silence over his future amid speculations he is facing the sack

CHECKPOINT

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

3 hours ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

5 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

10 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

11 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why prostate care should be a priority

Why prostate care should be a priority
Gatonye Gathura 1 hour ago
Is vitiligo curable?

Is vitiligo curable?
Graham Kajilwa 3 hours ago
Inside Uhuru, Raila plan for Nairobi

Inside Uhuru, Raila plan for Nairobi
Moses Nyamori and Nzau Musau 12 hours ago
Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother

Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother
Fred Kibor 12 hours ago

More stories

President Uhuru attends IGAD summit in Djibouti

By PSCU
President Uhuru attends IGAD summit in Djibouti

Insect quarantine facility at KEFRI

By Jeckonia Otieno
Insect quarantine facility at KEFRI

Man who helped Kalonzo meet Moi

By Gathenya Njaramba
Man who helped Kalonzo meet Moi

Court suspends health workers strike for 14 days

By Matilda Mbenywe
Court suspends health workers strike for 14 days

Man killed over Sh50 chips change

By James Omoro
Man killed over Sh50 chips change

Passenger dies inside a bus on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

By Stephen Nzioka
Passenger dies inside a bus on Mombasa-Nairobi highway
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.