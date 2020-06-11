Soccer fans relish photo opportunity with Millicent Omanga

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga in Kericho [Millicent Omanga, Facebook]

Hundreds of excited football fans in Kericho County over the weekend got an opportunity to pose for photos with Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, during the Senator Cheruiyot Kiptoyot Cup at Kericho Green Stadium.

Although they had all showed up to witness two local teams battle out in the final, Omanga’s arrival stole their attention.

Donning Manchester United’s 2020/2021 third ‘zebra kit’ and a pair of tights, Omanga was truly dressed for the occasion. Excited fans pose for photos with Senator Millicent Omanga [Courtesy] Omanga poses with fans during a soccer match in Kericho [Courtesy] Millicent Omanga and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen [Facebook] Senators Omanga and Cleophas Malala. [Courtesy]

The young fans at the stadium ogled as she made her way to the stands and jostled for a photo session with the curvy politician after the match.

Other leaders who attended the match include Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and his counterpart from Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen.

Fans also had the opportunity to interact with former Harambee Stars skipper McDonald Mariga who graced the occasion. Mariga follows the match with Murkomen and Senator Cheruiyot [McDonald Mariga. Twitter]

Omanga, who is an active figure on social media, was recently involved in an ugly spat with activist Boniface Mwangi on Twitter.

The two dressed each other down but later made peace.

Last week, Mwangi acknowledged that he had disrespected himself, his friends and the people who believed in him by engaging in the spat.

"I get insulted every day and rarely do l lose it. Yesterday l lost it. I am sorry to everyone l offended. I am sorry to Millicent Omanga too. I was out of line," Mwangi stated.

Omanga would respond saying; "Apologies warmly accepted."