Ruto bids farewell to Monica Juma as she takes up UN roles

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President William Ruto bid Kenya’s outgoing National Security Advisor Monica Juma farewell on May 6, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has formally bid farewell to Kenya’s outgoing National Security Advisor Monica Juma.

Ruto praised her distinguished public service as she transitions to senior leadership roles at the United Nations.

Speaking during a farewell meeting at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto lauded Ambassador Juma for her extensive contribution to Kenya’s security, diplomacy, and governance landscape, describing her as a consummate professional whose impact has been felt across multiple sectors.

“We thank Ambassador Monica Juma, the outgoing National Security Advisor, for her years of dedicated public service to our nation,” Ruto said.

He added that throughout her career, Juma had demonstrated exceptional expertise and leadership in complex policy areas.

“Through her service, she distinguished herself as a highly respected professional and intellectual with extensive knowledge in security, diplomacy, and public administration. She was also result-oriented and a skilled negotiator,” the President noted.

Juma now heads to the global stage following her appointment by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to serve as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna.

Her appointment, announced on March 6, 2026, places her at the helm of global efforts to combat transnational crime and drug trafficking and strengthen international cooperation.

“I congratulate Ambassador Juma on her new roles… I am confident that she will excel in her new duties. Her experience, leadership, and commitment to service will make a significant contribution on the global stage,” Ruto said.

Juma succeeds Egypt’s Ghada Fathi Waly, who has been credited for her service to the organisation.

Her new position is regarded as one of the most influential within the UN system, particularly in addressing emerging global security threats linked to organised crime and illicit trade. President William Ruto bid farewell to Kenya’s outgoing National Security Advisor Monica Juma on May 6, 2026. [PCS]

Her departure from government marks the end of a long and impactful career in Kenya’s public service.

Juma has held several high-profile positions, including Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Defence, where she played a key role in shaping Kenya’s foreign policy and strengthening regional and international partnerships.

As National Security Advisor, she has been instrumental in coordinating Kenya’s security strategy, navigating both domestic and regional challenges, and advising the presidency on critical matters of national interest.

Present during the farewell ceremony was Joseph Boinett, who has been deputising Juma and is expected to play a role in ensuring continuity within the national security apparatus.

Ruto expressed confidence that Juma’s transition to the United Nations would not only elevate her career but also enhance Kenya’s presence on the global stage.

“At State House, Nairobi, I bid farewell to Ambassador Juma and wished her well as she takes up her new role at the United Nations,” he said.

Juma’s appointment reflects a growing recognition of Kenyan leadership in international diplomacy and governance.

Her vast experience in public administration and negotiation positions her well to steer global conversations on crime prevention, justice systems, and multilateral cooperation.