MPs decry 'deplorable' living conditions at Mombasa GSU camp

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One of delapidated police house in Mombasa on May 6, 2026. [Courtesy, PBU]

Members of the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security have raised alarm over poor housing and welfare conditions at the General Service Unit (GSU) camp in Mombasa, terming the situation unfit for officers tasked with safeguarding national security.

During an oversight visit led by committee chairperson and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, legislators encountered overcrowded housing units, leaking roofs and inadequate sanitation facilities, exposing what they described as long-standing neglect of officers’ welfare.

Lawmakers stressed that improving living conditions is not only a matter of dignity but also critical to boosting morale, efficiency and overall national security.

“What we have witnessed here is deeply concerning. There is no dignity in expecting officers to serve this country effectively while living in such conditions,” Tongoyo said.

The committee noted that in several housing units, up to eight officers share a single room without partitions, depriving them of privacy.

Although most structures remain standing, many roofs are worn out and leak during rainfall, further worsening already harsh living conditions.

“We have seen that although the structures are not collapsing, leaking roofs and lack of partitioning defeat the purpose of providing shelter. A single room shared by eight officers is unacceptable in modern Kenya,” Tongoyo added. Police houses in Mombasa under delapidated condition. [PBU]

He pledged to lobby for urgent interventions, including replacing leaking roofs and constructing modern housing units under the government’s Affordable Housing Programme.

“I will personally lobby for the replacement of every leaking roof in this camp. Beyond that, we will engage the State Department for Housing to construct at least three modern housing blocks here,” he said.

The legislators also cited poor sanitation, noting that officers rely on limited and poorly maintained shared bathrooms, as well as makeshift dining areas that fall below acceptable standards.

According to the MPs, the conditions not only undermine dignity but also pose health risks and negatively affect morale among officers.

Vice chairperson and Saku MP Dido Rasso described the situation as a glaring oversight requiring urgent intervention.

“Our officers cannot continue to live like this. These are men and women who risk their lives daily. The least we can do is provide decent shelter,” Rasso said, adding that overcrowding has a direct impact on mental health and service delivery.

Mandera East MP Hussein Weytan echoed the concerns, terming the sanitation facilities inadequate and lacking privacy.

“What we have witnessed is not befitting disciplined forces. Shared bathrooms, makeshift mess areas and leaking roofs must be addressed urgently,” he said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ngelechei underscored the need to uphold dignity and basic rights for officers.

“Housing is a basic right. The lack of partitioning and proper sanitation here undermines the dignity of these officers. We must act expeditiously,” she said. Members of the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security with GSU officers in Mombasa during the tour on May 6, 2026. [PBU]

Teso North MP Oku Kaunya warned against delays, calling for immediate budgetary allocation to facilitate renovations and new housing projects.

“This committee will not allow these conditions to persist indefinitely. We will push for funds to ensure renovations and new constructions begin as soon as possible,” Kaunya said.

Speaking on behalf of the GSU command, Commandant George Nderitu welcomed the visit and expressed optimism that the concerns raised would lead to tangible improvements.

“We appreciate the committee for witnessing our situation firsthand. Their assurance that housing conditions will improve gives our officers hope,” Nderitu said.