Leaders console family of Machakos Senator Kabaka Mutinda

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and residents of Machakos County following the death of Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka (pictured).
Senator Kabaka passed away while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.
In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, President Kenyatta eulogised Senator Kabaka as a resilient and devoted leader who worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of the people of Kenya.
“It is unfortunate that the painful hand of death has robbed our country of a committed legislator, gifted debater and progressive leader who used his skills as a lawyer to enrich legislative processes in Senate.
“Senator Kabaka was an approachable leader who took keen interest in transforming the lives of the people of Machakos County and Kenyans at large. His death therefore is a big blow to our country as a whole,” the President eulogised.
President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family and the people of Machakos County the fortitude to bear the loss of their leader.
At the same time, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said Kabaka was not only a member of the House he leads but also a friend.
"Today, we mourn a great leader, an articulate debater, a principled legislator and a distinguished man who passionately served not just the people of Machakos County but also the Kenyan people at large."
Senator Kabaka was known for his legal acumen and his philanthropic work.
He was a firm believer in democratic ideals and promotion of good governance. Through his contributions in the Senate, he demonstrated firm grasp of the Constitution and in-depth knowledge of the law, Lusaka said in a statement on Friday.
Kabaka will be remembered as a leader who beat numerous odds to rise to national leadership.
"His strength of character and firm beliefs in the greater good made him stand out in Machakos County leading to his election as the County’s Second Senator – a position he held since he was sworn in on August 2017, until his untimely demise."
Kabaka served in various Senate Committees. Apart from being the Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Delegated Legislation, he also served in Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries; Devolution and Inter-Governmental Relations Committees.