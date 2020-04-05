Four Kenyan herders killed in renewed border clashes

SEE ALSO: Ethiopian Airlines in rescue talks with South African Airways -CEO“The Turkana herders were taking their cattle to river Nakuwa at the border point when they were ambushed by the militia. Unfortunately, four of the herdsmen were killed. One police reservist was critically injured,” Ndanyi said. Nyangatom tribe in neighbouring Ethiopia speak the same language with their Kenyan Turkana counterparts and share common cultural rites. Ndanyi said about six homesteads in Turkana lost their cattle to the militia during the fight. He said it was difficult for the Kenya security personnel to track down the animals since they have already crossed to the Ethiopian side.