Four Kenyan herders killed in renewed border clashes

At least four Kenyan herders were killed and a police reservist critically injured on Thursday in fresh border clashes at the Nakuwa river in Turkana County. A group of Nyangatom militia from Ethiopia attacked the herdsmen at Nangusil-Ng’atuny area along the Kenya-Ethiopia border killing the four on the spot before they escaped with an estimated 350 head of cattle towards Ethiopia. Turkana County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said the heavily armed Nyangatom militia ambushed the Kenyan herdsmen at a watering point where a fierce fire exchange took place between the National Police Reservists and the militia before the latter drove away the animals.

