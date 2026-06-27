Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Yes, Kenya deserves a competitive 2027 presidential contest

By Ken Opalo | Jun. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The few opinion polls that I have seen over the last year show President William Ruto struggling to get above 30 per cent of the vote share. His approval rating is also decidedly below water.

In the same polls more than two-thirds of Kenyans, with majorities in all major political zones (including Ruto’s presumed back yard), saying the country is headed in the wrong direction. With these figures, you would expect Ruto’s political fate was sealed.

However, that is not the case. The President can still coast to re-election next year. His biggest advantage is he is the incumbent. This has been demonstrated in recent by-elections in which the state has allegedly spared no resources to get the President’s preferred candidate over the line. We should expect the same in next year’s election.

The other big advantage is the disorganisation among the opposition. We seem to be sleepwalking towards a rerun of either the 1992 or 1997 elections. In both elections, the combined votes of the opposition would have easily trounced the incumbent. However, the leading opposition figures refused to reign in their egos.

All looked at the incumbent’s numbers and imagined they could win. The same delusion appears to be at play in this election among opposition leaders. And if they follow through, they will likely lose to President Ruto.

An abiding problem among opposition leaders is lack of trust and failure to articulate a clear agenda. There are those among them who think the solution to the low-trust problem is to split votes and force a run-off as a way of revealing the respective strengths of opposition leaders for bargaining purposes. This is doomed to fail for two reasons.

A divided opposition will ensure the 2027 election becomes an ethnic census affair, an outcome that will enormously advantage the incumbent. He has the resources to buy off as many ethnic chiefs as he needs.

Second, turnout will be key in case of a run-off. And I doubt the opposition will have means to engineer enough turnout. They will likely be out of cash; and the President will be out aggressively courting elected opposition leaders.

Messaging will also shape the outcome. It will not be enough to remind voters that the President is unpopular or has failed in one area or another. Voters will also want to know the path forward. People will need inspiration.

However, the current opposition formation lacks an inspiring message. They are mostly trafficking in grievance politics and ethnic mobilisation, which plays right into the hands of the incumbent’s likely strategy of cynical mobilisation on the basis of identity and patronage. Again, this will likely fail.

All this to say the only way to ensure a competitive presidential election in 2027 is if the opposition can present a unity candidate. That candidate should be able to offer sharp contrasts against the incumbent on the issues.

And while victory will not be guaranteed (remember, incumbency advantage is real), it will ensure the country gets to deliberate on the way forward before choosing who will govern in the following five years. The last thing we need as a country is the mindless cynicism of an ethnic census election.

-The writer is a professor at Georgetown University

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

2027 Presidential Race 2027 Elections 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
2 hrs ago
Blow to three Ruto allies, tycoon in Sh119m spyware suit
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
2 hrs ago
Abducted activists recount 48-hour torture ordeal in hands of masked men
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fury over State's use of abductions to terrorize citizens
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Fury over State's use of abductions to terrorize citizens
Abducted activists recount 48-hour torture ordeal in hands of masked men
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Abducted activists recount 48-hour torture ordeal in hands of masked men
Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
How Standard Group Associate Editor escaped abduction
By Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
How Standard Group Associate Editor escaped abduction
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved