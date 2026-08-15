How to make Vision 2060 non-partisan, nationally appealing

President William Ruto during the national conversation on Beyond Vision 2030. [PCS]

The national conversation themed “Beyond Vision 2030” and launched by President William Ruto this week was intended to create a fresh Vision 2060, a successor to the expiring Vision 2030. It is doubtless one of those processes that should have support across all our political isles, were it not for three primary reasons.

Firstly, Kenya is always in perennial campaign mode. There is nary a break for non-partisan conversations. Consequently, every issue is viewed through its political promoters and backers. Secondly, and related to the first, Kenyans have been subjected to what were framed as “national interest” conversations, only to realise they were primarily about managing electoral politics.