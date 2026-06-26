Yes, pay police brutality victims but violence must not define us

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Just like Gen X, those born in the 60s and 70s had their “Saba Saba” commemorations in the 90s, Kenya’s Gen Z have June 25th as a marker of their own resistance. This year was the second anniversary of the deadly Gen-Z-led anti-government protests on June 25, 2024.

On that day, thousands of mainly young Kenyans came to the streets, eventually storming Parliament grounds to protest proposed tax hikes in that year’s controversial Finance Bill.

The agitated crowds entered the heavily secured Parliament building, setting parts of it on fire and rampaging its ornate rooms.

Security forces opened fire. By the end of day, 62 young Kenyans had lost their lives, as reported by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). This was one of Kenya’s darkest days, and its effects reverberate to date.

For the second time, families of victims, opposition leaders and civil society groups commemorated the events of 2024 to remember and honour the victims.

Predictably, police prevented access to the city centre by erecting roadblocks along Thika Super Highway, Mombasa Road, Waiyaki Way and other major arteries.

Parliament buildings remained heavily barricaded, while businesses and schools remained closed across parts of the capital.

Similar security deployments were reported in Mombasa and parts of Central Kenya, with authorities urging protesters to remain peaceful and avoid violence or destruction of property. The heavy police presence may appear an overkill, but anyone familiar with the character of Kenya’s political protests knows they tend to get out of hand and can lead to wanton destruction of property.

As the sun set over Nairobi on Thursday, the heavy security presence underscored the enduring tension surrounding a day that has become a symbol of resistance, loss, and the ongoing struggle for justice in Kenya.

While there were incidents of unnecessary violence by police officers, restraint was notable and one hopes for the day when Kenyan security forces shall infuse non-violence in their riot management practices.

Just two days before the anniversary, the government commenced the first phase of a reparations programme, the first of its kind in independent Kenya, despite decades of police brutality. The Fund disbursed Sh448.7 million to 348 verified beneficiaries.

The payments, overseen by a Panel of Experts chaired by Prof Makau Mutua, cover victims of human rights violations recorded between 2013 and 2025. According to the panel, Sh345 million was allocated to 115 verified fatality cases, with each family receiving Sh3 million.

Victims with severe injuries received Sh1 million each, while victims with moderate injuries received Sh500,000 each. Those with minor injuries received Sh50,000 each, while victims of aggravated sexual offences received Sh1 million each.

A few victims who suffered economic losses also received compensation. Prof Mutua pledged that the programme would continue until every verified victim has been compensated “promptly, fairly and with the dignity they deserve.”

The compensation framework, which covers nearly 2,000 victims of protest-related abuses, had suffered several setbacks, including court injunctions and resignations of its members but was finally launched by President William Ruto last week with a fund of nearly Sh2 billion.

The President described the compensation as “a state acknowledgment that harm occurred” but insisted it was not an “admission” of guilt, nor should it be seen as a “reward for violence or criminality.” In typical Kenyan style, the compensation plan has drawn sharp criticism. Some human rights organisations have rejected it, citing the exclusion of some victims, inadequate pay-outs, or a lack of transparency.

Some opposition leaders have demanded a central role in identifying and verifying beneficiaries to ensure fairness and accountability. These contestations will continue but must not delay much-needed recompense for victims. To Prof Makau Mutua, we have one message. Your reputation as a global human rights scholar will be tested by how well this programme is managed.

The process must not only be fair, transparent and all-encompassing, but must manifestly be seen to be so. To the government, we say, you must do everything to ensure the level of police brutality in 2024 and thereafter is buried in kaburi ya sahau.

There is no place in a constitutional democracy for the level of violence against the citizenry that made the Fund a necessity.

-The writer is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya