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Kenya expands civil society freedoms as Uganda tightens control

By Irungu Houghton | Apr. 18, 2026
President Ruto and President Yoweri Museveni during the launch of the Kisumu-Malaba SGR railway extension. [Michael Mute, Standard]

History demonstrates when power answers to no one, it will eventually attack and eat itself from within. Two developments this week offer a stark contrast. The tabling of Uganda’s Protection of Sovereignty Bill (2026) signals a state at war with its most active and productive citizens. The launch of Kenya’s PBO Regulations reflects a state choosing, despite its public unpopularity, to uphold the freedom of association.

On Wednesday, the Ugandan government tabled another draconian bill. The Protection of Sovereignty Bill seeks to severely limit foreign involvement in politics, civic space, and the economy. Should the law pass, millions of Ugandans and Ugandan political parties, civic and development agencies will be classified as “foreign agents” and face 20-year prison terms or USD 100,000 for receiving and using foreign funding.

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Uganda Civic Space Kenya Civic Space Kenya’s PBO Regulations President Yoweri Museveni
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