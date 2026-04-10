School Games: Nyamira Girls stun Ng'iya to book hockey finals against JOGA

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Nyamira Girls hockey players celebrate after qualifying for the Brookside National Secondary School hockey girls’ finals in Kisumu on April 10, 2026 . [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Former East Africa champions Nyamira Girls came from 2-0 behind to hold Nyanza Region champions Ng’iya Girls to a 2-2 draw before knocking out the favorites 2-1 in eight seconds to qualify for the Brookside National Secondary School hockey finals in Kisumu.

Cecilia Akinyi saved a flick in the final quarter where captain Garcia Pauline and Emmaculate Atieno scored to force a draw.

Nyamira, who missed the nationals last year when Ng’iya knocked them out at the regionals, made the cut this year courtesy of Nyanza being hosts after for the second time they lost to Ng’iya in the regionals played at Maseno School last month.

Despite coming at the nationals as runners-up and below the pecking order in matters of favorites to win, Nyamira has proven themselves to be a strong side after not only reaching the finals but coming out of the pool of death that had national champions Tigoi Girls, East Africa champs St Joseph Girls Kitale (JOGA), and St Charles Lwanga.

In the match, Nyamira trailed 2-0 heading into the final quarter, where Emmaculate Atieno pulled a goal back before captain Garcia Pauline levelled the scores at the death to force eight seconds shoot out.

Riding on their comeback momentum, Nyamira finished the job when Nerea Atieno and Judith Atieno sounded the bar to win 2-1 and seal a spot in the finals.

Speaking after the match, Nyamira captain Pauline said they never lost belief despite trailing, and they worked hard not to lose to Ng’iya for the fifth consecutive time.

“It has been a painful ride to the nationals, having been second best to Ng’iya the past two years, but we deserved to win after the fight we put in today. Nobody can take this win from us because the girls grinded, got down, and got dirty to win. We carry the same spirit to the finals,” she said.

Nyamira Girls will now renew their rivalry with Rift Valley giants and favorites JOGA, who thrashed AIC Nyayo 4-0 in the second semifinal.

Audrey Greener, Elizabeth Mapesa, Kamimi Cherish, and Valerie Imisa all scored in JOGA’s big win as they seek to claim the vacant national hockey throne vacated when Tigoi Girls failed to come out of the preliminaries.

In what will be a rematch of their pool meeting that ended 0-0, JOGA coach John Lusaka said he is planning to play better than they did in the preliminaries.

“We were a little bit slow, and our tactics did not work, but we are ready for the finals. The girls have found their gear, and we know what to do in the finals on Saturday,” said Lusaka.