Ruto courts Kazakhstan for trade, AI and space technology

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President William Ruto with his host President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 20, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Wednesday intensified Kenya’s push for new economic and technological partnerships as he held high-level engagements in Astana.

During the visit, Kenya and Kazakhstan signed several bilateral agreements covering ICT and e-government services, agriculture, transport and infrastructure, finance, tourism, climate action, mining, exploration and space technology.

President Ruto said the agreements would strengthen cooperation and unlock economic opportunities for both countries.

“They form the backbone of a partnership that is gaining momentum and express our commitment to create jobs, facilitate skills transfer and open new markets,” he said.

The visit marks a significant step in Kenya’s efforts to deepen ties with Central Asia as the government seeks new markets, investment opportunities and technology partnerships to drive economic growth.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that this growing partnership translates into tangible deliverables for the people of our two nations.”

President William Ruto accompanied by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi v isit Ghalam LLP, a company based in Astana, Kazakhstan, for advancing spacecraft development and component manufacturing on May 20, 2026. [PCS]

The President also signaled Kenya’s growing interest in space science and technology, revealing that the country was keen to expand its space capabilities to support national planning, research and data collection.

He toured Ghalam LLP, a spacecraft development and component manufacturing company based in Astana, where he praised Kazakhstan’s technological advancement in the global space industry.

“Kenya is keen to learn from their rich experience and explore avenues of collaboration that will help elevate our young space programme in Malindi to the next level,” he said.

Kenya’s space ambitions have grown steadily in recent years, with the country positioning the coastal town of Malindi as a strategic hub for satellite and aerospace research through collaborations with international partners.

The President also visited the Alem.AI Centre where he emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence in driving future economies.

“Artificial Intelligence is at the heart of global transformation, driving innovation and new opportunities for economic growth across every sector,” Ruto said.

He noted that Kenya had already taken deliberate steps to strengthen national AI capacity and foster innovation among young people and technology startups.

At the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum held at the Astana International Financial Centre, President Ruto and President Tokayev advocated stronger business and investment ties between the two countries. Caption

Ruto announced plans to pursue direct flights between Nairobi and Astana to boost trade and people-to-people exchanges.

He also invited Kazakhstan to utilize the Port of Mombasa and Lamu Port as gateways into East and Central Africa, saying Kenya was strategically positioned as a regional trade hub.

President Ruto also received the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), First Degree, one of the country’s highest honours by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in recognition of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations.

“Deeply humbled and profoundly honoured to receive the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), First Degree, one of the highest distinctions by the Government of Kazakhstan,” President Ruto said.

“This award is a testament to the enduring friendship between Kenya and Kazakhstan. It reflects our shared commitment to peace, cooperation and cultural enrichment across continents,” he added.