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Breaking the silence around men’s health is key to early detection. Fear, stigma and pressure to appear strong often keep men from seeking help. [Istock Photos]

Prostate cancer often develops silently, with symptoms emerging only when the disease has advanced. Yet early detection can make a significant difference. For men, particularly those aged 50 and above, understanding their risk, embracing screening and seeking timely medical attention are vital.

Despite advances in diagnosis and treatment, fear, stigma and limited awareness continue to keep many men from seeking help. Urinary changes and sexual health concerns are often dismissed as normal ageing, allowing a potentially serious condition to go undetected.

As November marks Movember, attention turns to prostate cancer, one of Kenya’s leading causes of cancer deaths. National Cancer Institute of Kenya data for 2024 recorded 3,661 new cases and 2,136 deaths, highlighting the need for early detection.

Prostate cancer occurs when cells in the prostate, a small gland below the bladder, grow uncontrollably. According to oncologist Dr Edward Shisia of Eldoret Referral Hospital, many men seek help when the disease is advanced, although its aggressive forms can spread rapidly.

“Prostate cancer is cancer that develops in the prostate, a small, walnut-shaped gland located below the bladder and in front of the rectum in males. This tiny gland secretes fluid that mixes with semen, keeping sperm healthy for conception and pregnancy. Risk increases as one gets older about 60 per cent of prostate cancer diagnoses occur in people older than 65 years of age,” Dr Shisia explains.

Prostate cancer risk rises after 50, especially among men with a family history or African ancestry. Early-stage disease often has no symptoms, but warning signs include frequent urination, weak urine flow, blood in urine or semen, and persistent pelvic or back pain.

These symptoms may also indicate other conditions, making medical assessment essential. Avoid self-medication.

Doctors commonly start with two checks, the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and the digital rectal examination (DRE). A PSA test measures a prostate protein in the blood, while a DRE lets a doctor check the gland for lumps or texture changes. Neither test confirms cancer on its own; PSA levels can also rise due to enlargement, inflammation or infection.

“When a patient has an elevated PSA, we consider several factors, including age, medical history, examination findings and the actual PSA level,” Dr Shisia notes. Where results raise concern, doctors may recommend repeat PSA tests, a prostate MRI or a biopsy. The 2024 Kenya National Cancer Screening Guidelines advise an individualised approach, encouraging men and doctors to weigh benefits and limitations before testing.

Dr Shisia says treatment depends on the patient’s overall health, cancer stage and how quickly it is spreading. Where the cancer is confined to the prostate, surgery to remove the gland (radical prostatectomy) may be recommended.

More than 95 per cent of prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas, which develop in glandular cells. Treatment options include active surveillance, surgery, radiotherapy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapies, depending on the cancer’s stage and aggressiveness. Even when the disease has spread, treatment can slow its progression and improve quality of life.

Breaking the silence around men’s health is key to early detection. Fear, stigma and pressure to appear strong often keep men from seeking help. Regular check-ups, exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding tobacco can support overall health.