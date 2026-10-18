Kenyans urged to break mental health silence, seek timely help

Audio By Vocalize

Amani Counselling Centre launches its 2026 mental wellness walk to promote early support and break stigma. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Amani Counselling Centre and Training Institute has called on Kenyans to break the silence surrounding mental health, warning that stigma, fear of judgement and the cost of professional services continue to prevent many people from seeking help.

The call comes as the institution prepares to hold the Amani Walk for Mental Wellness 2026 on November 14 at Ngong Road Forest Sanctuary in Nairobi, bringing together individuals, families and institutions to promote open conversations and access to mental health support.

Speaking during the official launch of the walk at the institution’s headquarters in Nairobi, Amani Executive Director Florence Busiega said people experiencing emotional and psychological distress may continue with their daily responsibilities without revealing their struggles.

“The absence of a cry for help does not mean the absence of suffering,” said Busiega, urging communities to pay closer attention to the emotional wellbeing of those around them.

She noted that students dealing with academic pressure, employees facing personal difficulties and families supporting loved ones experiencing mental health challenges need safe environments where they can speak openly without fear of discrimination.

Busiega called for greater compassion, early intervention and affordable professional support, warning that people should not have to reach a crisis point before their struggles are recognised.

The institution said the upcoming walk seeks to move mental health advocacy beyond awareness campaigns by encouraging practical action within homes, schools, workplaces and communities.

Held under the theme “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change,” the campaign aims to amplify the voices of people who have experienced mental health challenges and encourage society to respond with empathy rather than judgement.

Amani urged Kenyans to listen without prejudice, challenge stigma and help individuals experiencing emotional difficulties access appropriate care.

“A person who is struggling should not have to become a statistic before we pay attention,” Busiega said.

The call comes amid growing global concern over the burden of mental health conditions and persistent gaps in access to treatment.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nearly one in seven people globally, equivalent to approximately 1.2 billion people, were living with a mental disorder in 2023.

The organisation has also warned that many people continue to lack access to effective mental health care despite the availability of treatment options.

The WHO estimates that approximately 727,000 people died by suicide worldwide in 2021, with suicide ranking as the third leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29 that year.

These figures underscore the importance of early support, reducing stigma and improving access to mental health services, particularly for people who may be reluctant to seek assistance.

The November walk is expected to provide a platform for communities to engage in conversations about mental health, share lived experiences and strengthen collective efforts to support those facing emotional and psychological challenges.

Amani said sustained action, rather than awareness alone, would be essential in creating communities where people can seek help without shame or fear of judgement.