Kenyans have a right to question the President's mental wellbeing

Article 144 of the 2010 Constitution encourages Kenyans to reflect on their President’s health. It allows them to entertain the thought that the President could be physically and mentally unwell. Article 144 (1) frames it as losing “physical and mental capacity to perform the functions of the office (of the President).

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