Security agents in Lamu County are on high alert following intelligence that Al Shabaab is plotting to strike at the Manda Bay Military Base.
Although senior security officers remained cagey on the matter, either choosing silence or downplaying the threat, The Standard has seen the intelligence report, which Police Spokesman Muchiri Nyaga dismissed as fake.
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