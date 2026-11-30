Ol Pajeta Conservancy CEO Justin Heath was arrested on Friday night by detectives from the DCI and the Kenya Wildlife Service. [Courtesy]

The chief executive of the world-renowned Ol Pajeta Conservancy in Laikipia County is under investigation after police recovered two elephant tusks, a dried lion skin, and 1,465 rounds of ammunition from his residence and the conservancy's armoury.

Justin Heath was arrested on Friday night by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), drawn from Nairobi and Laikipia, after a search of his house within the conservancy. He was booked at Nanyuki Police Station, where he spent two nights while detectives questioned him.