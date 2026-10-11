Kenya puts 108 Ebola contacts in quarantine as surveillance intensifies

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Health officials trace and monitor 122 contacts linked to Kenya’s first imported Ebola case, with 108 placed in quarantine. [File,Standard]

Kenya has placed 108 of 122 people who had contact with its first imported Ebola case in quarantine, with health officials reporting no new infections since confirming the case on October 6.

The Ministry of Health said all 122 contacts had been identified and verified, with those in quarantine undergoing daily monitoring. None had developed symptoms by Sunday, October 11.

The patient, a Kenyan who travelled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo through Uganda, died on October 5 and was buried the following day in accordance with public health protocols.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the government was tracing the remaining contacts while maintaining surveillance around the clock.

Of 293 samples tested from 289 alerts, only the confirmed case returned a positive result, the ministry said.

Kenya has screened 667,675 travellers at 26 points of entry, including 2,345 in the 24 hours preceding the statement.

The ministry said five designated laboratories, including two mobile facilities at the Lwakhakha and Busia borders, were testing samples. Confirmed results are available within six to 12 hours.

Up to 241 isolation beds are available in five hospitals in Nairobi, Eldoret and Mombasa. The facilities include up to 50 intensive care beds at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The government has also trained 4,917 health workers in Ebola management, while 343 trained responders remain on standby.

The ministry said Kenya had notified the World Health Organization within 24 hours of confirming the case, in line with the International Health Regulations.

Despite the outbreak, Kenya has not imposed restrictions on travel, trade, transport or public gatherings, and no lockdown is in place. Airports, seaports and border points remain open, with enhanced health screening.

Duale urged the public to remain vigilant and seek medical attention promptly if they develop symptoms or suspect exposure.

The ministry said Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person or someone who has died from the disease. It urged the public to rely on official updates and avoid spreading rumours.