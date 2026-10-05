Ovarian cancer fight: Three years between hope and heartbreak

Whenever Anne Nyaga was around her mother, she instantly transformed into “a favourite daughter”. Favourite because she was the only girl: what else could she be?
Their relationship was special. In her mother she had found a feminine light that offered her guidance; from childhood, through adolescence, into teenage, and beyond adulthood.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902