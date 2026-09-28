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The Standard

Just before suicide: when the mind reaches its darkest place

By Noel Nabiswa | Sep. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Multiple, overlapping life crises can contribute to suicidal distress.[Courtesy]

For years, Loice Mwende felt as though one crisis followed another.

Her husband was sick. Her young son was battling a serious medical condition and faced the possibility of losing his eyesight without urgent treatment. Money was scarce, support was limited and past trauma had already taken a toll on her mental health.

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