Just before suicide: when the mind reaches its darkest place

For years, Loice Mwende felt as though one crisis followed another.
Her husband was sick. Her young son was battling a serious medical condition and faced the possibility of losing his eyesight without urgent treatment. Money was scarce, support was limited and past trauma had already taken a toll on her mental health.
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