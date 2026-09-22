Africa takes maternal and child survival crisis to UNGA 81

Audio By Vocalize

Head of Nascop Dr Andrew Mulwa during a high-level global panel on paediatric HIV at UNGA in New York on September 21, 2026. [Courtesy]

Nearly 178,600 women died from pregnancy and childbirth-related causes in African Union member states in 2023, accounting for about 7 out of 10, representing 69 per cent, of the estimated 260,000 maternal deaths worldwide that year.

African Union member states also account for an estimated 1.18 million newborn deaths every year over half of all that is, about 51 per cent of the global total.

The figures form the backdrop to Africa’s push for faster action on maternal, newborn and child survival as world leaders meet in New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

At the centre of the continental agenda is the “Three Zeros” zero home deliveries, zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and zero unvaccinated children.

The agenda seeks to move maternal and child health commitments from declarations to measurable action before the 2030 deadline.

The figures are contained in a new Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention evidence review, The Causes and Drivers of Maternal and Child Mortality in Africa, released on September 9, 2026.

The review draws on evidence from all 55 African Union member states and finds that maternal mortality has fallen, but not fast enough to meet the Sustainable Development Goal target.

Maternal mortality across AU member states declined by 42 per cent between 2000 and 2023, from 666 to 388 deaths per 100,000 live births.

But the global target is fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Africa CDC estimates that if the current rate of decline continues, the maternal mortality ratio across AU member states would still stand at about 330 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2030.

“At the observed annual rate of reduction of 2.4 per cent, Member States will record approximately 330 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2030, close to five times the Sustainable Development Goal target,” the report says.

It adds that meeting the target would require the rate of decline to increase roughly ten-fold.

The burden is uneven across the continent.

West Africa has the highest maternal mortality ratio at 682 deaths per 100,000 live births and accounts for 55 per cent of maternal deaths in Africa. Central Africa records 439 deaths per 100,000, East Africa 260, Southern Africa 162 and North Africa 50.

Africa CDC says four of the five regions together account for 99 per cent of maternal deaths on the continent.

The agency’s assessment also points to a problem beyond whether women reach health facilities.

It identifies delays in receiving appropriate care, shortages of medicines and blood, staffing gaps and weak referral systems among the factors contributing to maternal deaths.

Among countries that assessed whether maternal deaths could have been prevented, the estimated proportion of avoidable deaths ranged from 58 to 96 per cent.

The review also found gaps in acting on lessons from previous maternal death reviews.

Of the 34 AU member states whose maternal death review reports were examined, only 14 reported progress on recommendations from earlier review cycles.

“Only one country both analyzed the three types of delay, assessed whether deaths were avoidable and tracked implementation of previous recommendations,” the report says.

The findings reinforce a wider global concern over the pace of progress.

The World Health Organisation estimates that 260,000 women died during and following pregnancy and childbirth in 2023. Sub-Saharan Africa alone accounted for about 182,000, or 70 per cent, of the global total. WHO says skilled care before, during and after childbirth can save the lives of women and newborns.

Child survival faces a similar challenge.

An estimated 4.9 million children died before their fifth birthday in 2024, including 2.3 million newborns, according to the latest United Nations child mortality estimates. Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 58 per cent of global under-five deaths.

Newborn deaths accounted for nearly half of all under-five deaths globally. Complications from preterm birth and complications during labour and delivery were among the leading causes, according to UNICEF.

Africa CDC argues that the continent’s challenge is therefore not simply a lack of medical solutions.

Its review identifies health financing, frontline care, skilled health workers, emergency referral systems, essential commodities, data and accountability as critical areas for action.

The agency cites examples from countries including Tanzania and Rwanda where improvements in referral systems, financing and quality of care have been linked to reductions in maternal deaths.

The evidence has also strengthened calls for primary healthcare to become the delivery point for broader health commitments.

At the Second International Primary Health Care Conference in Arusha, Tanzania, African health leaders adopted a Call for Action describing primary healthcare as the “delivery gateway” through which the continent’s health and development ambitions must pass.

The declaration calls for sustainable health financing, improved quality of care and stronger accountability.

Kenya launched its Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere Acceleration Plan for 2026–2028, targeting preventable maternal and newborn deaths in 26 high-burden counties.

The Government says it is investing about Sh12.5 billion in maternal and newborn health, including Sh4 billion for delivery and essential newborn care, Sh1 billion for lifesaving commodities, Sh2.5 billion for family-planning commodities and Sh5 billion annually for the recruitment of 5,000 nurses.

The national plan also targets stronger emergency referrals, skilled care and accountability, with a six-month Rapid Results Initiative focused on the 26 counties.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has said maternal and newborn survival requires action beyond the Health Ministry.

“The survival of mothers and newborns is a shared responsibility across government. Every sector has a role in addressing the barriers that prevent women and newborns from accessing timely and quality care,” Dr Oluga said.

That challenge mirrors the wider continental findings.

Africa CDC says maternal and newborn mortality remains concentrated in a minority of AU member states, with wide differences between countries and regions.

At UNGA81 the key question will be whether health systems can deliver mothers consistently with skilled personnel, medicines, blood, functioning referral systems, financing and accountability before the 2030 deadline. The latest evidence shows that the pace remains insufficient.