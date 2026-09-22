Kenya's paediatric HIV response takes centre stage at UNGA

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Head of Nascop Dr Andrew Mulwa during a high-level global panel on paediatric HIV at UNGA in New York on September 21, 2026. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s paediatric HIV response took centre stage at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Head of NASCOP Andrew Mulwa joined a high-level global panel on paediatric HIV, where he discussed Kenya’s progress in partnerships and the gaps that still need to be addressed for children living with, and affected by HIV.

Dr Mulwa highlighted Kenya’s progress in preventing mother-to-child transmission and early infant diagnosis.

He shared about expanding treatment and viral suppression among children and adolescents.

“Failure of the paediatric HIV response is failure of the adult response,” said Dr Mulwa.

Kenya is racing to end mother-to-child HIV transmission by 2030.

Mother-to-child HIV transmission stands at 7.3 per cent, against the global elimination target of below five per cent.

This means about seven in every 100 babies born to mothers living with HIV still acquire the virus.

Paediatric HIV infections are mainly linked to mothers not receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) during pregnancy, stopping treatment while breastfeeding, or defaulting on treatment.

During the global engagement, Mulwa also shared Kenya’s healthcare plan, which is moving towards integration.

To sustain the progress made in the HIV response, he said the country is integrating HIV services into primary healthcare, maternal and child health programmes, and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

This will be done while protecting the specialised expertise and community partnerships that have helped drive the HIV response.

“With global health financing shifting, the priority is clear — protect what’s been achieved,” said Mulwa.

“Close the paediatric HIV gap, strengthen country ownership, and build sustainable systems to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” added the official.