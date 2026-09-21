Battle with Hepatitis B: When her liver failed, her son became her lifeline

For years, Patricia Karobia went about her life without knowing that a virus was quietly damaging her liver.
A retired teacher who had spent much of her working life in classrooms across the country, Patricia was accustomed to the ordinary demands of work, family and everyday life. Then, one afternoon in 2011, while still teaching, she suddenly felt unwell. She left school intending to go home, but she never made it. Patricia fainted on the way and was taken to hospital, where doctors discovered that her haemoglobin level had fallen dangerously low.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…