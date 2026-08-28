Hospitals, SHA clash over claims payment terms in new contracts

Social Health Authority plans to launch the new provider contracting cycle on September 18, 2026. [File, Standard]

Wrangling has emerged over the contracting of hospitals, with facilities opposing clauses they say could leave them carrying the financial burden when the Social Health Authority (SHA) delays payment.

Contracted hospitals have raised concerns over the 2026/29 provider contracts drafted by the SHA, particularly provisions on payment of claims, deductions and obligations placed on healthcare providers.