Fresh storm over Barasa academic profile as JKUAT disowns him

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa graduated with a PhD in Public Administration from Murang’a University of Technology. [Courtesy]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is yet again in the eye of a storm but this time, it is his academic credentials that are in question.

A master at courting controversy, the lawmaker now finds himself in the court of public opinion and deep in the throes of a credibility question, thanks to a damning revelation by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).