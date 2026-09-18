Raila family plans week-long national events to honour Baba's life

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Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's widow, Ida Odinga unveils the Anniversary National Steering Committee at Capitol Hill in Nairobi on September 17, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has constituted a National Steering Committee to coordinate a week-long programme of activities marking the first anniversary of his death.

The celebrations, scheduled for October 10 to 17, are expected to bring together Kenyans from different communities, political backgrounds and institutions to commemorate Raila's life and legacy.

The committee, chaired by Prof Adams Oloo, brings together representatives from government, political institutions, civil society, academia, the private sector and the Odinga family.

Speaking during the launch of the committee, Ida Odinga said the anniversary should be a national occasion and not an event restricted to the family or any particular political group.

She said Raila's legacy included his contribution to democracy, justice, peace and efforts to unite Kenyans across political and ideological differences.

“This celebration does not belong to the committee. It belongs to the people,” Ida said, inviting Kenyans from across the country to participate in the commemoration.

She said the week would provide an opportunity for Kenyans who did not get adequate time to mourn Raila following his death to come together, share memories and celebrate his life.

The celebrations will include academic, religious and public activities, with institutions and organisations being invited to submit proposals to the steering committee for consideration.

Prof Oloo said the committee would assess requests against criteria designed to ensure activities remain consistent with the principles set out by the family.

He revealed that the programme would also be open to institutions outside Kenya, including African continental organisations and universities that interacted with Raila during his public career.

“Baba was a people's person,” Oloo said, stressing that the commemoration would be people-centred and national in character.

Several activities have already been confirmed as part of the programme.

The University of Nairobi is expected to launch the Raila Odinga Centre for Democracy during the commemorative period.

The institution has described the centre as a regional research hub focusing on democracy, governance and related issues. It will also host an inaugural Raila Odinga lecture.

The Kenya School of Government has established the Rt Hon Raila Amolo Odinga Regional Leadership and Governance Academy, which is expected to contribute to the commemoration programme.

The academy is intended to serve as a platform for leadership and governance training and dialogue on African issues.

Daystar University is also scheduled to hold a symposium in Raila's memory, bringing together scholars and policymakers to reflect on his contribution to communication, politics and public life.

Oloo said the family was also working with the Kenya Defence Forces on the Raila Odinga Mausoleum, which is expected to be ready for the anniversary commemorations.

A memorial Mass is also planned at Kang'o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo on the final day of the celebrations, alongside other activities whose details are yet to be finalised.

The committee said it would publish the official calendar once proposals from individuals, communities, institutions and organisations have been reviewed.

Oloo said the committee would not automatically approve every request but would consider whether proposed activities meet the agreed criteria.

He said this would also apply to requests from the diaspora and international institutions seeking to honour Raila's contribution to regional and global affairs.

The first anniversary programme comes as political and other institutions prepare separate activities to remember the former Prime Minister.

The Orange Democratic Movement had earlier announced a month-long programme dubbed “Mwezi wa Baba”, featuring activities across different parts of the country.

However, the family-led steering committee said its programme would focus on a wider national commemoration, with participation open to Kenyans regardless of their political affiliation.

Ida said the intention was to preserve the inclusive character of the anniversary and ensure that Raila's memory could be honoured by people from different generations and walks of life.

The committee is expected to announce additional activities and participation guidelines ahead of the October commemorations.