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Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies

By  Mercy Kahenda and David Odongo | Sep. 14, 2026
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Dr David Morton Silverstein joined The Nairobi Hospital as an admitting consultant cardiologist in 1977. [Courtesy] 

His legacy is rich. Just a mention of his name would attract local and global attention.

He was a decorated specialist. His death has left the medical fraternity devastated. Known as a ‘father of cardiology’ in Kenya, Dr David Morton Silverstein was pronounced dead on Sunday morning. He died at The Nairobi Hospital at the age of 82. The American-born cardiologist was a long-term personal doctor of President Daniel Arap Moi. He graduated with an MD from the University of Chicago Medical School at the age of 22.

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Dr David Morton Silverstein President Daniel Arap Moi The Nairobi Hospital University of Nairobi Medical School
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