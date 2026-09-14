Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies

His legacy is rich. Just a mention of his name would attract local and global attention.
He was a decorated specialist. His death has left the medical fraternity devastated. Known as a ‘father of cardiology’ in Kenya, Dr David Morton Silverstein was pronounced dead on Sunday morning. He died at The Nairobi Hospital at the age of 82. The American-born cardiologist was a long-term personal doctor of President Daniel Arap Moi. He graduated with an MD from the University of Chicago Medical School at the age of 22.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…