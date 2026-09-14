Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies

Dr David Morton Silverstein joined The Nairobi Hospital as an admitting consultant cardiologist in 1977. [Courtesy]

His legacy is rich. Just a mention of his name would attract local and global attention.

He was a decorated specialist. His death has left the medical fraternity devastated. Known as a ‘father of cardiology’ in Kenya, Dr David Morton Silverstein was pronounced dead on Sunday morning. He died at The Nairobi Hospital at the age of 82. The American-born cardiologist was a long-term personal doctor of President Daniel Arap Moi. He graduated with an MD from the University of Chicago Medical School at the age of 22.