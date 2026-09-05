Alarming deaths reported at Nakuru PGH as nurses keep off work

Nurses and Midwives protest along the streets of Nairobi on August 25 2026 demanding the implementation of the CBA. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

More deaths are being reported across the country as the healthcare workers’ strike continues to cripple public hospitals.

Surgeries have been postponed, theatres have been shut, and hospital wards have been left struggling, even as leaders expected to guarantee quality healthcare remain largely silent.