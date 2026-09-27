Ruto splashes goodies in Coast tour

President William Ruto began an eight-day development tour of the Coast region on Saturday, where he promised to splash goodies, including title deeds to squatters in all six counties.
The president started the tour in Taita Taveta County and is expected to issue nearly 200,000 title deeds and to groundbreak a Sh2 trillion new refinery in Lamu County.
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