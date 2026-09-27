How activist Collins Otieno was abducted, tortured and dumped on roadside

Human rights defender Collins Otieno is wheeled to Sanel Hospital Mlolongo for treatment after he was found dumped along thika road. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Activist Collins Otieno lay on a hospital bed at Sanel Hospital, Mlolongo, staring blankly at the ceiling, visibly shaken and in agony as medics checked on him.

His left thigh was heavily bandaged, bearing injuries he says were inflicted during an ordeal that began with his abduction last Wednesday evening and ended with him being dumped yesterday dawn by the roadside along Thika Road.