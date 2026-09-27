Agendas and lack of the same

There is nothing that makes a vanquished person appear more desperate than when he begins to shout wild insults at his competitors, like a child fighting a losing battle in the playground.
That’s what we’ve been treated to recently, as William Ruto grows ever more frustrated in the face of Kenyans’ mass rejection of him and his misrule of this country.
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