Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Hospitals get one more month on SHA digital compliance rules

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi during a meeting on April 23, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Social Health Authority has extended the deadline for healthcare providers to comply with Health Management Information System requirements by one month.

In a notice dated Tuesday, September 1, SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the new compliance deadline is September 30, extending the previous deadline of September 1.

"Healthcare providers are hereby notified that the deadline for compliance with the Health Management Information System (HMIS) requirements has been extended by one (1) month, to 30 September 2026," said Mwangangi.

She explained the extension would give healthcare providers more time to complete system configuration and other compliance processes required under the new digital health framework.

The move comes as the Government advances the digital transformation of healthcare under the Social Health Authority and Taifa Care.

Healthcare providers are required to integrate their systems with the national digital health infrastructure to facilitate electronic processing of claims and secure exchange of patient information.

The transition also aims to replace the existing SHA Provider Portal with a more integrated Health Management Information System, allowing healthcare services and financing processes to operate through interconnected digital platforms.

Mwangangi urged healthcare providers to use the additional month to address outstanding compliance requirements.

"All providers are encouraged to use this period to ensure full compliance by the revised deadline," she noted.

Facilities experiencing technical or system-related challenges have been directed to seek assistance from the Digital Health Agency Technical Support team.

The DHA will also provide support and systems to healthcare providers that lack the required infrastructure.

The HMIS compliance push forms part of broader reforms aimed at improving accountability, claims processing, data security and efficiency in Kenya's health financing system.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

SHA SHA Extends HMIS Healthcare Providers SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi
.

Latest Stories

Ruto appoints Sossion, Lentoijoni to TSC for six-year term
Ruto appoints Sossion, Lentoijoni to TSC for six-year term
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
Universities Admission: Confusion reign for 'freshiers' in new university funding
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
Mukuru residence remain discontented after meeting affordable housing CEO over housing crisis
National
By Newton Kimaiyo
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Killings shock: Police kill at least 3 Kenyans per day
By Patrick Kibet 2 hrs ago
Killings shock: Police kill at least 3 Kenyans per day
Half-baked police: Maraga Report: Instructors ill-prepared for the role of training police recruits
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Half-baked police: Maraga Report: Instructors ill-prepared for the role of training police recruits
Maraga taskforce on police transport
By Brian Lagat 2 hrs ago
Maraga taskforce on police transport
The IEBC purge raises 2027 poll fears after major senor staff shake up
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
The IEBC purge raises 2027 poll fears after major senor staff shake up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved