Hospitals get one more month on SHA digital compliance rules

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SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi during a meeting on April 23, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Social Health Authority has extended the deadline for healthcare providers to comply with Health Management Information System requirements by one month.

In a notice dated Tuesday, September 1, SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the new compliance deadline is September 30, extending the previous deadline of September 1.

"Healthcare providers are hereby notified that the deadline for compliance with the Health Management Information System (HMIS) requirements has been extended by one (1) month, to 30 September 2026," said Mwangangi.

She explained the extension would give healthcare providers more time to complete system configuration and other compliance processes required under the new digital health framework.

The move comes as the Government advances the digital transformation of healthcare under the Social Health Authority and Taifa Care.

Healthcare providers are required to integrate their systems with the national digital health infrastructure to facilitate electronic processing of claims and secure exchange of patient information.

The transition also aims to replace the existing SHA Provider Portal with a more integrated Health Management Information System, allowing healthcare services and financing processes to operate through interconnected digital platforms.

Mwangangi urged healthcare providers to use the additional month to address outstanding compliance requirements.

"All providers are encouraged to use this period to ensure full compliance by the revised deadline," she noted.

Facilities experiencing technical or system-related challenges have been directed to seek assistance from the Digital Health Agency Technical Support team.

The DHA will also provide support and systems to healthcare providers that lack the required infrastructure.

The HMIS compliance push forms part of broader reforms aimed at improving accountability, claims processing, data security and efficiency in Kenya's health financing system.