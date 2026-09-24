Two more suspects arrested over lawyer Kyalo Mbobu murder

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The two suspects are currently in custody undergoing processing as detectives pursue additional leads.

Detectives have arrested two more suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, as an intelligence-led operation targeting people linked to the September 9, 2025 murder intensifies.

The two boda boda riders Nicholas Lemiso Naula and Noah Kipkirui Langat were arrested in Nairobi’s Central Business District, following sustained efforts by detectives to trace individuals suspected to have been involved in the killing.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Lemiso is a boda boda rider who allegedly ferried the main suspect, Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot, to and from the scene of the murder, while Langat was arrested over alleged surveillance on Mbobu before his killing.

"With three suspects now in custody, detectives are intensifying the hunt for other persons suspected to have played a role in the meticulously planned killing," DCI stated.

His arrest comes shortly after detectives arrested Cheruiyot in connection with the killing.

“The dragnet over the fatal shooting of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu has widened, with detectives arresting a second suspect as an intelligence-led operation targeting persons linked to the murder intensifies,” DCI said.

The two suspects are currently in custody undergoing processing as detectives pursue additional leads and seek to identify and arrest other people who may have been involved. The DCI said the operation remains active as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding Mbobu’s murder.

“The DCI is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to unravel the full circumstances surrounding Lawyer Mbobu’s murder and bring all those responsible to justice,” the agency said.