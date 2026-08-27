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Sh300m Dr Joyce Laboso Mother Child Centre Ready to Open Its Doors

By Kiprono Kurgat | Aug. 27, 2026
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A view of Dr Joyce Laboso memorial mother and child wellness centre at Ngungunyat area, Longisa ward in Bomet East Subcounty, Bomet county as seen on August 26,2026, The Sh300million level five facility is set to be commission by President William Ruto soon.[Kiprono Kurgat, Standard]

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has announced the completion of the 300- bed Dr Joyce Laboso Memorial Mother and Child wellness centre.          

Speaking during an inspection tour of the Sh 300 million level-five facility ahead of its commissioning, Governor Barchok said the new facility will provide key referral medical services to Bomet residents and patients from surrounding counties.

He said the project will ease pressure on Longisa County Referral Hospital.

“I am pleased to announce that the Sh300 million facility has been fully completed and is now ready for commissioning by His Excellency President William Ruto in the coming weeks to serve our people,” Barchok said.

According to the governor, the new facility is designed to enhance the delivery of specialised healthcare services in the region.                                                                 

He noted that the completion of the project represents an important step in improving access to healthcare services for residents of Bomet County and neighbouring areas.

 "The completion of this facility marks a significant milestone in our deliberate effort to bring quality, life-saving and specialised healthcare services closer to the people of Bomet and the surrounding regions," he said. 

According to Barchok, the facility will also significantly reduce the high costs and long distances residents have traditionally endured in search of such services. 

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening healthcare systems across the county.

“This project reaffirms our unwavering commitment to strengthening healthcare systems across Bomet County and ensuring that every resident has access to dignified, timely, and quality medical care,” he said.

 Governor Barchok emphasised that the county leadership remains focused on long-term health outcomes for its residents.    

“We remain focused on building a healthier, stronger, and more resilient Bomet for all,” Barchok added.

The facility was funded by the National Government through the Kenya Devolution Support Programme in conjunction with the County Government of Bomet and the World Bank, among other partners.                                                               

The 300-bed ultra-modern facility, situated in the Ngungunyat area of Longisa ward in Bomet East Subcounty, was named after Dr Joyce Laboso, the second governor, who died in July 2019.

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Related Topics

Dr Joyce Laboso Memorial Mother and Child wellness Centre Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok Bomet County
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