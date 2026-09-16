How William Ruto's Teso elder installation deepened tensions in Busia

When Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot installed President William Ruto as a Teso elder. [PCS]

A dispute over the use of a public venue in Busia has reignited tensions between Samia and Iteso community leaders, bringing long-standing questions over cultural identity, land, political influence and shared public spaces to the fore.

The disagreement emerged after the Iteso community planned to hold a cultural gathering at Sibembe grounds in Nambale, presided over by its paramount cultural leader, His Royal Highness Papa Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot Etomeileng III.