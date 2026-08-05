Striking nurses defy court order

The nationwide nurses’ strike entered a fresh standoff on Wednesday after nurses maintained their industrial action despite a court order directing them to return to work.
The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Monday ordered the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) to direct its members employed by Mombasa County and the other 46 county governments to resume duty immediately.
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