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Wambua's fight with brain tumour, blurry vision and Sh2.5M bill

By Esther Dianah | Aug. 3, 2026
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Some severe headaches lead to loss or poor vision. [Getty Images]

In March 2024, Paul Wambua’s life took a tragic turn. His normal routine, which involved manning his Jua Kali stall, was quickly swept away by a severe headache.  He remembers that at first, he started losing his vision and assumed it was normal. However, the blurry vision accompanied by severe headaches persisted. Wambua, 61, went to the hospital for the first time in weeks, since he first felt blurry vision.

 This visit would, however, become just one of many to come. “I went to the hospital to be treated; after a week I had to go back to the hospital. I feared my eyes would be damaged”. At this point, Wambua had made more than six hospital visits: “I was in a lot of pain, I couldn’t even sleep”.

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