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Periods on pause: Growing use of menstrual delay pills sparks health debate

By Esther Adhiambo | Aug. 3, 2026
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Experts warn that excessive use of menstrual delay pills affects women's hormones. [Getty]

The increasing use of menstrual delay pills by women seeking to postpone their monthly periods has sparked concern among healthcare professionals, with experts warning against  self-medication and urging women to seek medical advice before using the drugs.

The medication, commonly used to delay menstruation for weddings, holidays, examinations, sporting activities and religious events, has become a widely discussed topic on social media, where women continue to share mixed experiences about its effectiveness and side effects.

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Related Topics

Menstrual Delay Pills Women's Reproductive Health Hormonal Medication Menstrual Health
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