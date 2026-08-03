Periods on pause: Growing use of menstrual delay pills sparks health debate

Experts warn that excessive use of menstrual delay pills affects women's hormones. [Getty]

The increasing use of menstrual delay pills by women seeking to postpone their monthly periods has sparked concern among healthcare professionals, with experts warning against self-medication and urging women to seek medical advice before using the drugs.

The medication, commonly used to delay menstruation for weddings, holidays, examinations, sporting activities and religious events, has become a widely discussed topic on social media, where women continue to share mixed experiences about its effectiveness and side effects.