US activist urges Kenya to reject America First Global Health Strategy

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African-American activist Ayo Kimathi during a media engagement in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

An African American activist with a history of fighting Western imperial interests has urged Kenya and other African countries to reject the United States' America First Global Health Strategy, claiming that the policy would have a devastating impact on the continent's health systems, sovereignty and population.

The African American activist Ayo Kimathi alleges that while the strategy is presented as a framework for strengthening global health cooperation, Kenya, like her African counterparts, should view it as the next phase in the United States’ documented agenda for global depopulation, particularly in the Global South.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi, Kimathi described the initiative as one of the greatest threats to African survival in the 21st century.

He warned against some of the policies he believes would allegedly classify as a modern-day genocide achieved through using health assistance as its cover. He claims Kenya has been specifically targeted as a country for this agenda.

“This initiative, along with others such as the Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) replacement of ancestral seeds, must be subjected to public debate, expert review, global scrutiny, and definitive rejection,” he says.

The activist, who was in the country recently, strongly believes that there’s a sinister motive behind the health initiative.

The US government has described the America First Global Health Strategy as a roadmap for advancing global health security, preventing disease outbreaks, strengthening health systems and promoting equitable access to healthcare through international partnerships.

Those who support the initiative, such as President William Ruto, say the strategy is intended to improve collaboration with partner countries and address shared health challenges.

Ruto described the Strategy as a landmark 5-year, bilateral partnership, which consists of $1.6 billion in U.S. funding and $850 million in Kenyan domestic financing.

“It shifts healthcare funding away from non-governmental organizations directly to state institutions, driving Kenya toward health sovereignty by 2030,” Ruto stated when he put his signature on the document.

The activist’s concerns add to an ongoing debate over the role of foreign-funded health initiatives in Africa, with supporters emphasizing the benefits of international cooperation and critics calling for greater transparency, accountability and locally driven health policies.

Kimathi alleges that the strategy mirrors previous international health initiatives which were presented as humanitarian assistance but ultimately wiped out large native populations only to advance the interests of powerful groups.

"A particular interest group - who wields incredible influence over the governments of the United States and other Western nations and have the objective of reducing the global population - are behind this strategy," he claims.

He insists that vaccination programmes have been used as a primary means for large-scale population reduction and alleges that the Covid-19 pandemic was caused by a deliberately released bioweapon. He further asserts that hospital treatment protocols, rather than Covid-19 itself, were responsible for many deaths during the pandemic.

To support his claims, his organisation Social Architects 26, LLC released their first SA26 21st Century Afrikan Survival Position Paper #1 on May 19, 2026. The title of the paper is America’s Definition of “Health Assistance” for Afrikan People Is Mass Genocide.