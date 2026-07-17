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Kenya, US seal Sh325b health deal as G2G funding model takes effect

By Mercy Kahenda | Jul. 17, 2026
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US and Kenya sign a government-to-government health grant agreement. [Courtesy]

The US-Kenya health partnership deal will now move to implementation after the two governments officially signed the cooperation framework, aimed at supporting Kenya's attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The five-year cooperation framework, valued at $2.5 billion (Sh325 billion), was signed by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, alongside the US delegation led by Chargé d'Affaires Susan Burns.

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Related Topics

Health Deal G2G Funding Model Kenya US Partnership US Global Funding Deal
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