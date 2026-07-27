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Kenya's push to change public perception of neurological disorders

By Noel Nabiswa | Jul. 27, 2026
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Stigma and discrimination create barriers to healthcare for people with epilepsy conditions. [File, Standard]

For many people living with neurological conditions, the greatest challenge is not always the diagnosis itself.

Often, it is the silence that follows the curious stares, whispered conversations, hurtful labels and misconceptions that turn a medical condition into a social burden.

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Related Topics

Neurological Disorders Brain Health Public Awareness Epilepsy
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