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KELIN cautions against 'miraculous' HIV healing, urges patients to take ARV

By Eunice Omollo | Jul. 16, 2026
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The Kenya Legal and Ethical Issues Network on HIV and AIDS (KELIN) has urged Kenyans living with HIV to continue taking their prescribed antiretroviral medication despite recent public claims that the disease can be cured through faith healing.

In a statement issued following widespread discussions over claims of miraculous HIV cures, KELIN stressed that the debate is "not a question of faith versus medicine, "but one of protecting both constitutional rights and public health.

The organisation acknowledged that the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion under Article 32, saying faith remains an important source of hope, comfort and support for many Kenyans.

At the same time, it noted that Article 43 guarantees every person "the right to the highest attainable standard of health, including access to healthcare and accurate information needed to make informed health decisions. These constitutional guarantees are not in conflict. Every Kenyan is entitled to enjoy both the freedom of religion and the right to health."

The organisation warned that public claims of HIV cures could influence treatment decisions among people living with HIV and create uncertainty for patients and their families.

"We encourage all people living with HIV to continue taking their prescribed treatment and to consult qualified healthcare providers before making any decision to interrupt or discontinue medication," the statement reads.

It cautioned that stopping treatment without medical advice can have serious consequences for an individual's health and could undermine Kenya's decades of progress in controlling HIV.

KELIN also called on religious leaders, healthcare professionals, lawyers, public officials and the media to exercise caution when making statements on health matters, noting that public influence comes with public responsibility.

"Statements that may affect health-seeking behaviour should be made responsibly and with due regard to the rights, dignity and wellbeing of those who may rely upon them,"it said.

The organisation maintained that Kenya's gains against HIV have been achieved through sustained public investment, scientific advancement, community leadership and respect for human rights.

KELIN said it will engage faith leaders, organisations representing people living with HIV, professional bodies and government institutions to promote dialogue on responsible public communication, constitutional rights and the protection of public health.

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Related Topics

Miraculous HIV Cures HIV Treatment Public Health HIV Prevention
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